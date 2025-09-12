Major SmackDown plans for Sami Zayn revealed

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has revealed what's next for United States Champion Sami Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground is set to be in action on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.The 41-year-old defeated MFT leader Solo Sikoa on the August 29 edition of SmackDown to win the WWE United States Championship. Last week on the blue brand, he announced the US Title Open Challenge and asked John Cena to be his first opponent. However, their match ended in a no contest after Brock Lesnar walked into the squared circle mid-match and took out both the stars.In a recent video posted on WWE's official X/Twitter handle, Nick Aldis previewed the September 12 edition of SmackDown. In addition to several segments and matches, he announced that Sami Zayn would continue his United States Championship Open Challenge despite Brock Lesnar's attack last week.You can check out the entire video below:Wrestling veteran makes a bold claim about WWE United States Champion Sami ZaynFormer WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Zayn winning the United States Championship.Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, the wrestling veteran noted that Sami's win did not surprise him at all. He added that the star is being groomed to become the world heavyweight champion somewhere down the line. However, Russo believes that it would not be a great idea.&quot;First of all, I saw it [Sami Zayn becoming the United States Champion] a mile away. Second, they're grooming him to put the big title on him; that's what they're going to do, and there is no casual fan on this planet that is ever going to get along with that company if Sami Zayn is your World Heavyweight Champion, not one casual fan on this planet,&quot; Russo said.Before his sudden move to Friday Night SmackDown, Sami had his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he turned his attention towards the United States Championship after showing up on SmackDown in Quebec, Canada, as Solo Sikoa's mystery opponent and defeating him despite interferences from other members of the MFT. It will be interesting to see if the heel faction tries to take the title off The Great Liberator.