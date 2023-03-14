Major spoiler regarding WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 - Reports

After weeks of speculation regarding who all WWE has in mind for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023, Rey Mysterio has been announced as the first inductee. A new report has now revealed that Stacy Keibler will be the next one to be added.

The 43-year-old star joined WCW in 1999, and when the company was sold, she moved to the Stamford-based promotion in 2001.

Since her defeat at the hands of Jillian Hall on the October 25, 2005, edition of the Velocity tapings, Stacy Keibler has not competed in a wrestling match. However, she has occasionally made on-screen appearances.

She has pursued other interests since retiring from the in-ring competition, including her participation in Dancing With The Stars season two in 2006.

According to a report by PW Insider, WWE is “very close” to finalizing a deal with Stacy Keibler. She has been in negotiations for several weeks. Whilst the deal is almost finalized, with a 99% chance of being completed, as of last Friday, the two parties haven’t completed the deal.

Stacy Keibler's most recent WWE TV appearance came in 2019 when she inducted Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame. We will find out in the coming weeks whether she will be inducted into the Class of 2023.

