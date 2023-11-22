Major star is expected to turn on their teammate at WWE Survivor Series 2023? Fans are sure of it after a recent reveal!

Survivor Series is days away, and fans are excited to see how the promotion closes out the year regarding superstars and their respective storylines. The WWE Universe is sure of one thing: a major star will likely turn on his teammate before the night ends.

The Judgment Day has terrorized WWE RAW since Edge left the brand following WrestleMania 39. The villainous stable has acquired championship gold from all three brands. They also officially added JD McDonagh as their newest group member heading into WarGames.

However, Team Cody Rhodes pulled a shocker when he revealed that Randy Orton would be their fifth team member. Sadly, the news didn't sit well with Jey Uso, who has had issues with The Viper in the past. Fans believe The Apex Predator will turn on Main Event Jey during the event, possibly after the match.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans are expecting The Viper to take revenge on Jey Uso for what he and his cousin did to him during his days as a member of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what happens inside WarGames in Chicago.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 currently has five matches on the card

Earlier this month, WWE hosted its final premium live event in Saudi Arabia for the year with WWE Crown Jewel 2023. However, the issues between The Judgment Day and the faces of the red brand, such as Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, were far from over.

After weeks of brawls on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced the Men's Survivor Series WarGames match with Team Cody Rhodes competing against The Judgment Day. However, when Drew McIntyre accepted her offer, Rhea Ripley added another member to the match.

Meanwhile, Zoey Stark won a Battle Royal and became the new number-one contender for Ripley's Women's World Championship. Elsewhere, The Miz became the number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Both matches will take place in Chicago during the event.

Over on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL evolved into a bigger and brighter faction when Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the criminal group. The team will face the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair. Also, Carlito will go one-on-one against Santos Escobar for his heinous actions against Rey Mysterio.

Do you think CM Punk will return at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.