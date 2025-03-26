Major star may join WWE after meeting with Cody Rhodes 

A popular star recently expressed his desire to join WWE after he met current World Champions Cody Rhodes and Gunther. The star is none other than the current Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall.

In October 2024, WWE went on a tour of the United Kingdom. During the company's live event in Manchester, Cody Rhodes and Gunther were joined by UFC star Tom Aspinall. The trio stood together inside the squared circle to represent their respective promotions. This was made possible because WWE and the UFC are owned by the TKO Group Holdings.

During Tom Aspinall's recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE, The Maverick stated that he believed the UFC star could do well in the Stamford-based promotion. Aspinall recalled meeting Cody Rhodes and Gunther during the company's live event tour in Manchester, saying that he liked the feeling of going out there in the ring. The star also mentioned that he wanted to get involved in the action, but UFC did not allow him.

"Honestly, I went [to a show], and my personality is not this whole bravado thing. But I went, and I actually met the guys who are involved with WWE, the wrestlers and the staff. I was like, I like this. I like it a lot. I got in the ring, we had a little cameo from me. I didn’t actually get to wrestle because the UFC put the blockers on that a little bit. But I thought maybe they’d let me throw one or two punches, but they didn’t let me," he said.

The Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion added that he would love to become a part of WWE when he is done with his MMA career, which might be sooner than expected:

"But I would absolutely, that’s something that I would really enjoy doing, just as a little outlet when I finish from fighting. I think I’ve been pretty open with my fighting career, I want to be done sooner rather than later. I would rather be a couple too early than a couple too late," he added. [From 28:39 to 29:20]

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes and Gunther are set to defend their respective titles at WWE WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes is currently in a heated feud with John Cena. The 16-time World Champion unexpectedly turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and is now all set to face The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

On the other hand, Gunther will face Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows as The Yeet Master became the number one contender for the gold after winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned to crown new champions at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit IMPAULSIVE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

