  Major star shares update amid uncertain WWE future

Major star shares update amid uncertain WWE future

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 20, 2025 23:24 GMT
An injured star shared an update today.
An injured star shared an update today. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A major WWE star shared an interesting update today on social media. The star in question is out of action with an injury and has not competed in a match since her victory over Charlotte Flair on the August 22 edition of SmackDown.

Piper Niven is aligned with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre on the blue brand, but has been absent as of late. The veteran reportedly has suffered a neck injury, and it is unknown when she will be able to return to the ring. The former Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW to share an interesting update, and you can check it out in her post below.

"When Matilda met the Mothman 🔴.🔴," she wrote.
Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre have formed a tag team known as The Green Regime during Niven's absence. The duo lost to Sol Ruca and Zaria on the October 3 edition of SmackDown. Sol Ruca and Zaria challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championships this past Friday night on SmackDown, but were unable to capture the titles.

WWE star claims she will not be replacing Piper Niven on SmackDown

Popular WWE star Chelsea Green recently made it known that she has no plans to replace Piper Niven.

Green defeated Michin (Mia Yim) in the finals of a tournament to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December 2024. She had an impressive reign as champion before losing the title to Zelina Vega earlier this year. Giulia is the current Women's United States Champion on SmackDown.

Speaking with Woman's World, Green stated that Niven is very valuable to her faction, and she was not looking to replace her. However, The Hot Mess noted that the show must go on during the 34-year-old's hiatus.

“Piper is so valuable to us. We’re not just replacing her, but the show goes on. This is Hollywood, baby! And I love to start a storyline on social media and plant the seed, because then the writers can gauge reactions and maybe bring it into their creative meetings,” she said. [H/T: Woman's World]
It will be fascinating to see when Piper Niven will be able to return to action on WWE television following her injury.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
