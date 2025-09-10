Major star suddenly returns to WWE after 4 years; Adam Pearce immediately called out 

A popular star made his unannounced return to WWE this week, which instantly took the wrestling world by storm. The latest episode of NXT witnessed the return of Tyler Breeze, who showed up in the company after over four years. Among the several reactions pouring in since his return, one of the most noticeable was from Xavier Woods, who somehow made it about RAW GM Adam Pearce.Breeze, alongside his former tag team partner, Fandango, was released from WWE in June 2021. Since then, he's been active on the indie circuit. However, in a development that possibly no one could foresee coming, the 37-year-old made his stunning return to the global juggernaut. Tyler Breeze, with his trademark selfie stick, came out to mock Ethan Page after his loss against Tavion Heights.New Day's Xavier Woods, on whose YouTube channel UpUpDownDown, Breeze is a regular fixture, has reacted to his close friend's unexpected return. Woods dragged RAW GM Adam Pearce into the conversation, suggesting he should have brought Breeze to the Red brand instead. Check out his tweet below:&quot;At least the NXT GM is making smart moves by bringing in@MmmGorgeous- @scrapdaddy should take notes,&quot; tweeted Woods.WWE star Xavier Woods has been vocal about his dislike of Adam PearceWoods and Kofi Kingston are often on loggerheads with Adam Pearce, even on TV, and have accused him of denying them the right opportunities. In a recent interview, Xavier Woods expressed his displeasure over his demands to ban Penta's Mexican Destroyer falling on deaf ears, with Pearce refusing to act.&quot;Penta jumped off of Ivar's back and somehow attached his body to mine into an incredible Mexican Destroyer that has only injured my neck even more. So now I don't know where we even are in the recovery process at this point because Adam Pearce refuses, he absolutely refuses to ban this maneuver,&quot; he said.Woods and Kingston have been trying their best to secure a shot at Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's World Tag Team Titles, but all their efforts have gone in vain.