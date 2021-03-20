Huge stipulation added to Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WWE Fastlane 

One of the biggest matches announced for Sunday at WWE Fastlane 2021 is the battle between two former best friends Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Their recent grueling battle on Monday Night RAW ended in a no-contest with both Superstars getting knocked-out.

Now, WWE has revealed a major stipulation announcing that Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WWE Fastlane 2021 will now be a "No Holds Barred" match. If their previous encounter was anything to go by, fans are going to witness a highly violent and hard-hitting match this Sunday.

This Sunday at #WWEFastlane, @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @WWESheamus will be NO HOLDS BARRED!

Could this WWE Fastlane match impact WrestleMania 37?

It was previously rumored that the winner of the match between McIntyre and Sheamus at WWE Fastlane would be the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. But WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre will challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for his title at WrestleMania 37.

Despite this, Sheamus claimed on Monday Night RAW this week that he wants a triple-threat match at WrestleMania.

Could we see Sheamus win at WWE Fastlane 2021 and demand to be added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37? Would that be a fair demand?