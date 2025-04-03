Major success for Gunther and The Usos following WWE RAW

Monday's WWE RAW featured one of the final red brand stops on The Road to WrestleMania 41. This may go down as the bloodiest outing during this year's WrestleMania Season, thanks to The Usos and Gunther. New information is revealing just how much the WWE Universe was intrigued by the bloodbath.

WWE wrapped its annual pre-WrestleMania tour of Europe with a live RAW in London. After Gunther dominated Jimmy Uso in non-title action, the World Heavyweight Champion attacked the tag team legend until Jey Uso made the save. This led to a sneak attack by Gunther, who proceeded to destroy Jimmy while forcing Jey to watch. The viral segment has been a hot topic ever since.

The Ring General, Main Event Jey, and Big Jim are drawing on social media in a major way 48 hours after RAW. As of this writing, the Gunther vs. Jimmy match has 292,554 views on YouTube, while the post-match onslaught has 1,025,134 views at just under 48 hours.

Gunther and The Usos are also drawing on X with days to go until Jey challenges for the title at WrestleMania. Two clips from the match have around 800,000 combined views, while two videos of the post-match angle have around 1,800,000 combined views, with the main clip sitting at 1.2 million as of this writing.

Gunther takes WWE fans behind the scenes

WWE wrapped up its annual Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe on Monday. Gunther had another successful trip back across the pond with wins over several top Superstars.

In the video below, the current World Heavyweight Champion takes fans backstage at the event in Dortmund, Germany. It includes pre and post-match footage from the Steel Cage win over AJ Styles. Gunther gives major praise to AJ after their post-match show of respect.

The Ring General began the tour with a SmackDown win over Axiom. He retained over Styles in a Steel Cage and a standard bout, fought Punk to a double count-out, then teamed with Solo Sikoa for a loss to Punk and Cody Rhodes. Gunther's hometown show in Vienna ended with a Steel Cage win over Punk, who won by DQ the next night. The tour ended with the RAW win over Jimmy Uso.

