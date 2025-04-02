Backstage updates from Gunther's bloody WWE RAW angle with The Usos - Reports

The WWE Universe was dealt more shock on Monday's RAW as Gunther's war with The Usos continued. An in-ring thrashing led to a bloody battle that added a new layer of drama to Jey's chase for the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther's latest outing continues to go viral, and sources are now revealing scoops from the massacre.

The Ring General dominated Jimmy Uso on RAW, defeating him via the referee's decision in just over eight minutes. Gunther's fifth WWE TV match of the year ended with a Sleeper hold, then re-applied post-match until Main Event Jey made the save. Jey tended to his brother as RAW went to break, but then the Imperium leader attacked from behind as Jey and an official helped Jimmy to the back. The champion proceeded to decimate Jimmy while forcing Jey to watch the carnage.

Fans were shocked at the RAW bloodbath on Monday, with heavy speculation on whether Big Jim really had blood and whether there had been some sort of mishap. Fightful Select dismissed the rumors today, as sources reported that the blood in the angle was intentional and planned.

WWE booked heavily praised extras in the segment with Gunther and The Usos as well. Rhio and Man Like DeReiss are among the UK stars with WWE interest who worked this week's tryouts and tapings in London. The current TGW Women's Champion served as a medic who checked on Jimmy at ringside, while the current Kamikaze Pro Champion served as a security guard.

Jey Uso to seek revenge on WWE RAW

Gunther is still going viral after turning the heat up in a major way on the Road to WrestleMania 4; with less than three weeks until his title defense against Jey Uso, the World Heavyweight Champion seemingly put Jimmy Uso on the shelf, at least until the big event.

The Ring General and Main Event Jey are now set for next week's RAW in Minneapolis but not booked for an actual match. They are also booked for the WrestleMania go-home RAW on April 14 in Sacramento. Jimmy is no longer advertised for any upcoming SmackDown episodes.

Uso vs. Gunther is expected to take place on Night One of WrestleMania 41. It was confirmed during RAW that John Cena vs. Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will be featured on Night Two.

