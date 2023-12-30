Major superstar secretly working on getting several AEW stars WWE contracts due to relationship with Triple H is possible, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Francine recently wondered if Cody Rhodes is secretly working on getting several AEW stars WWE contracts.

The American Nightmare played a significant role in the formation of Tony Khan's promotion. He spent nearly three years in AEW as an Executive Vice President and in-ring competitor. However, he surprisingly left in 2022 after his contract expired to return to the Stamford-based company. He has since been one of the top superstars in the juggernaut promotion.

Since Rhodes' return, several former AEW stars joined WWE, including Jade Cargill, Lexis King, and CM Punk. Speaking on her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine suggested The American Nightmare might be urging Triple H to sign more AEW talents.

"The connection I'm thinking of is Cody Rhodes. His comeback was huge when he went back to WWE because he had so much invested in AEW. He literally walked out the door and started a new promotion from the ground up and then he leaves that promotion and goes back to the place that he left, which was WWE. So, does he have pull with the likes of like Triple H or like anybody in the office that he can say, 'Listen, I got a couple friends that just wanna jump ship,'" she said. [7:04 - 7:48]

The wrestling veteran then discussed Matt Jackson's wife's departure from AEW due to her family reportedly being mistreated following the CM Punk saga, claiming it made no sense with her husband continuing to work for Tony Khan. She wondered if Rhodes had something to do with that story.

"I can't wrap my head that whole story about the wife leaving and him still working in the company. That doesn't make sense. If the wife left, he should have been right behind her or he should have announced he's leaving. Like, she should have just, she's trying to make some kind of a statement by saying they didn't support me and my family. Well, her family is her husband. So, why is her husband still working there? Unless something comes out within the next week or two that The Bucks are gonna leave. And does that tie Cody into this? Is Cody secretly working on getting a bunch of people WWE contracts?" [14:17 - 14:59]

AEW stars moving to WWE would be a "slap in the face" to Tony Khan, says Francine

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, the Queen of Extreme stated that the 40+ year-old promotion does not see AEW as competition.

While several wrestlers have moved between the Stamford-based company and AEW over the past few years, Francine believes it would be a "slap in the face" to Tony Khan if more of his stars jumped ship.

"Man, I know WWE does not see them as competition. But wouldn't it be a slap in the face to Tony Khan if everybody just starts jumping ship and going back to WWE?" Francine said. [14:59 - 15:15]

