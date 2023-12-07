Major superstar will defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year and become the new face of WWE, predicts Freddie Prinze Jr

Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted that Cody Rhodes would end Roman Reigns' historic championship run at WrestleMania 40 to become the new face of WWE.

The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based company last year to become one of the top superstars on the main roster. Last April, he challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Nevertheless, he came up short after interference from Solo Sikoa.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr predicted that Rhodes would square off against Reigns again at WrestleMania 40 next year. He claimed The American Nightmare would win this time and become the new face of WWE.

"[You think Cody is gonna win?] I do. I think that's why he came there. I think he's been playing the company guy really really well in this sort of hybrid corporate John Cena style. And I think that's what they're looking for in the modern version of the company, which is owned by TKO I think is the name of the mutual company. And I think that's the kind of buttoned-up look they're going for. So, I think he'll be the next face of the company come WrestleMania," he said. [10:29 - 10:55]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes won several titles in his career

Despite never winning a world championship in WWE, Cody Rhodes held several other titles. The American Nightmare is a two-time Intercontinental Champion and eight-time Tag Team Champion.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old had several other title reigns outside the Stamford-based company. He held the AEW TNT Championship, the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and the ROH World Title, among other belts.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

