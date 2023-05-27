Major titles won't be defended at WWE Night of Champions for the first time

Men's world titles won't be defended at WWE Night of Champions for the first time ever.

WWE Night of Champions is set to take place this Saturday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This year's Premium Live Event promises to be one of the most anticipated shows in recent memory.

A lot of exciting matches were announced for the show including the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion when Seth Rollins and AJ Styles face each other. Apart from that, Cody Rhodes will face off against Brock Lesnar in what is expected to be one of the toughest fights of his career.

The biggest match of the night will see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

This also means that the WWE and Universal Championships won't be defended at Night of Champions. This will also be the first time ever that the men's World Titles won't be defended. While there will be a World Heavyweight Championship match taking place on the show, it is for a vacant title and doesn't count as a title defense.

Wrestling Stats & Info @WWEStats Tomorrow's #WWENOC will be the first time at Night of Champions that there is no *defense* of a men's world championship. Tomorrow's #WWENOC will be the first time at Night of Champions that there is no *defense* of a men's world championship.

Roman Reigns dedicates his Night of Champions match to The Wild Samoans

For the past few months, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been successful in getting under the skin of Roman Reigns. Since The Usos weren't able to put an end to the Sami and Owens problem, Reigns has taken matters into his own hands. He has challenged them to a tag title match at the Premium Live Event with Solo as his tag team partner.

A couple of weeks ago, the Tribal Chief even went a step ahead to dedicate his bout to the Wild Samoans.

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ 1000ᵈᵃʸˢ @_RomansLegacy “I dedicate that victory and our tag team title reigns to the greatest tag team of all time Afa and Sika, the wild samoans” -Roman Reigns “I dedicate that victory and our tag team title reigns to the greatest tag team of all time Afa and Sika, the wild samoans” -Roman Reigns https://t.co/q5TC1R4NdS

Given that he has dedicated his match to the Wild Samoans, the legendary tag team could make an appearance in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa may be looking for some additional backup since The Usos won't be at the show this Saturday.

Who do you think will win at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes