Major Triple H announcement pinpoints massive WWE flaw, explains veteran: "Too much"

As a surprise reveal at the WWE Headquarters, it was announced that Triple H will be the first member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. This was revealed by his long-time friends and rivals Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. While discussing the aforementioned announcement, WWE veteran Jim Cornette had some things to say about Hunter's induction.

The Cerebral Assassin is one of the most accomplished WWE stars of all time, as a 14-time world champion. On his The Experience podcast, WWE veteran Jim Cornette talked about the induction of The King of Kings.

"Okay but now again, I'm not complaining about anybody being in the Hall of Fame much less Triple H, but twice is too much, twice for anybody is too much. It's, they're just getting another ceremony out of it, which is the whole idea, you know they ain't making any more legends these days," said Cornette. [4:50 - 5:10]

The WWE CCO received best wishes from fans and wrestling stars all over the world. The King of Kings has had a legendary career and fans are excited to see him get inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

Triple H's tag team partner shares a heartfelt post after the event at the WWE Headquarters

On January 29, 2025, at the WWE HQ, it was revealed that Triple H would be the first to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The Game seemed very surprised by the announcement and was visibly emotional. The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels shared a post on X, revealing this news.

"@undertaker& I got him good on his home turf! It is an honor of a lifetime to announce that the first member of the#WWEHOF Class of 2025 is none other than my friend @TripleH," wrote HBK.

Fans and fellow stars are really happy with the announcement of Triple H getting inducted into the Hall of Fame separately. The ceremony will take place over WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

