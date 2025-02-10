  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I don't believe that" - Major WWE controversy is a work, thinks Vince Russo (Exclusive)

"I don't believe that" - Major WWE controversy is a work, thinks Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 10, 2025 01:23 GMT
Vince Russo had some interesting thoughts to share this week (via Russo
Vince Russo had some interesting thoughts to share this week (via Russo's Instagram and X handle)

The WWE community has been gripped by reports of backstage issues involving a major star recently, who surprisingly is Drew McIntyre. However, Vince Russo believes that this is all a worked storyline.

Drew apparently had a sketchy spot at Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by Damian Priest. Afterward, The Scottish Warrior was reportedly seen being uncharacteristically angry backstage, seemingly complaining about how his spot did not go as planned.

Speaking about the topic on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

"This is why I am not buying it because I think, I think I actually think I interviewed Drew once, I never met the dude. But I get the impression that you know, he is professional, he is a nice guy. He is not the squeaky wheel, you know what a squeaky wheel gets. He is not back there bit*hing and moaning and complaining, which is why I don't believe he was bitc*ing and moaning and complaining after the finish. That's why I don't believe that." [4:06 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

You can check out the full video below:

youtube-cover

Vince Russo is not pleased with how Drew McIntyre has been handled in WWE

According to Vince Russo, the creative department of WWE has hardly done justice to Drew's talent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, the former Head Writer stated that the only factor keeping The Scottish Warrior relevant was his own talent. He said:

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing." [From 48:42 onwards]
youtube-cover

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Drew down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी