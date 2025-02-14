Major update after life-threatening injury left top star paralyzed draws heartwarming reaction from WWE veteran Carlito

WWE Superstar Carlito recently took to social media to react to a popular 29-year-old star's massive update after his life-threatening injury. In his post, the star also mentioned if he would ever wrestle again.

TNA star Chris Bey last competed inside the squared circle in a dark match on October 27, 2024. He teamed up with Ace Austin to lock horns with Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. However, during the match, Bey suffered a horrific neck injury which left him paralyzed inside the ring. The star was feared to be paralyzed for life and a GoFundMe page was set up for his medical expenses.

Following this, the star needed immediate surgery. However, he recently took to X/Twitter to update his fans on his situation. In his post, Chris Bey revealed that the doctors had told him he only had a 10 to 25% chance of ever walking again. Bey also mentioned that after a lot of therapy, he was now learning to walk, but was skeptical about ever wrestling again.

"For 3 weeks I'v been out of my wheelchair learning to walk again. Nothing is impossible, you just have to believe and do the work. I thank god every second. I thank you every second. Will I ever wrestle again? Never say never. I'm just so grateful to be alive. I don't know what my purpose is, but I know there's something meant for me to do. For now I just hope to continue to heal as my body is still in a lot of pain. It's going to be a long road, but I will not give up. This will be the Greatest Story Ever Told. I love you all," he added.

Check out his post below:

Chris Bey uploaded the same post on his Instagram as well, which caught WWE star Carlito's attention and he reacted to it on his Instagram Stories. The Judgment Day star reacted with a praying emoji and a one-word message, suggesting that he kept Bey in his prayers.

"[Praying hands emoji] Amen," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Expand Tweet

Chris Bey has wrestled in WWE as well

Chris Bey is mostly known for his time in TNA Wrestling, where he has won several titles, including the World Tag Team Championship and the X Division Championship. However, while being under contract with TNA, Bey wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion in 2019.

During the October 11, 2019 edition of WWE 205 Live, Chris Bey locked horns with Ariya Daivari, which ultimately ended in the latter's favor. It was the only WWE bout Bey had performed in.

Many fans have reacted to Chris Bey's social media message about his incredible recovery. It remains to be seen if the former TNA World Tag Team Champion will return to the squared circle in the future.

