Major update on Nikki Bella's WWE status

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 10, 2025 18:43 GMT
The former champion was in action this past Monday night on RAW.
The former champion was in action this past Monday night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

There has been a major update regarding Nikki Bella's WWE status today. The veteran tapped out during a singles match this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Bella returned to the promotion earlier this year and had a rivalry with Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She challenged The Man for the title at Clash in Paris but was unable to become champion.

The 41-year-old squared off against Asuka this past Monday night on RAW in a singles match. The Empress of Tomorrow applied the Asuka Lock in the middle of the ring, and Bella had no choice but to tap out.

Cory Hays of BodySlam pointed out on social media that Nikki Bella has been added to the active roster on the company's website and is officially a member of RAW.

Becky Lynch will be teaming up with Seth Rollins to battle CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

Bill Apter reacts to Nikki Bella's match at WWE Clash in Paris

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Nikki Bella's loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that the entire match seemed a bit off. Apter noted that Bella didn't seem ready to have such a big match at a PLE, and the match never clicked.

"It seemed a bit off. It was something that didn't click there. Out of all the matches on that card, that was the match that I was very blasé in watching. The timing... Joe Lowry, one of our Sportskeeda staff here, said that he thought he saw like a gash on Nikki's thigh. I don't know, I didn't go back and look. But I don't know if Nikki Bella was really ready for the big spotlight just yet, and it was so big," said Bill Apter.
Bella recently teased a major character change following her loss to Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the popular star after she tapped out to Asuka on WWE RAW.

