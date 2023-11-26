Major update on schedule for WWE Survivor Series WarGames (Exclusive)

There has been a major update regarding the order of tonight's matches at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

The excitement for tonight's premium live event is off the charts. Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton will be making his return tonight as his final teammate in the Men's WarGames match against The Judgment Day. The Viper has been out of action with a back injury since May 2022.

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi are scheduled to take on Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames match tonight. Rhea Ripley will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark, and Gunther will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. Santos Escobar will be taking on Dragon Lee tonight in a singles match as well. Carlito was originally supposed to face the former LWO member, but Escobar unleashed a brutal attack on the veteran this past Friday on SmackDown.

Sources have informed Sportskeeda Wrestling that the Women's WarGames match is scheduled to open tonight's premium live event at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The Men's WarGames match is currently scheduled to be the main event of WWE Survivor Series tonight.

Tonight's show should feature an incredible atmosphere with the return of Randy Orton and two WarGames matches. It will be interesting to see if there are any surprises tonight at Survivor Series.

