One of the most recognizable names, who is also a major wrestling figure just got married to his partner. We are talking about the President of NWA, Billy Corgan.

Corgan made a huge name for himself in the music world as he was the lead singer of The Smashing Pumpkins, who first performed between 1988-2000. After a few years of performing as a solo artist, Billy reformed his band in 2005 and named it The Smashing Pumpkins Revival.

He dived into the wrestling world and became the Senior Producer of Creative and Talent Development for IMPACT Wrestling (then TNA). In 2017, Billy Corgan purchased the NWA and took on the role of the President.

During a recent interview with Chicago's WGN TV, the NWA President revealed that he got married to his long-time partner, Chloe Mendel over the weekend in Highland Park, Chicago.

Chloe Mendel and Billy Corgan began dating in 2013, the former then gave birth to two beautiful children named Augustus Juppiter Corgan and Philomena Clementine Corgan in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Billy Corgan said he would have been very interested if he knew how cheap the World Championship Wrestling sale was

In a recent episode of the Ariel Helwani Show, the NWA President said he would have been more involved in the sale if he knew WWE's Vince McMahon bought WCW for only $4 million.

"I do look back and wish I'd gotten a little more involved in the WCW sale. If you remember, I think the McMahons bought it for something like $4 million. I would have lost in any bidding war against the McMahons, of course, but I would have been very interested in that if it was for sale for that cheap." Corgan said

Corgan is still going strong and performing shows with his band after all these years.

