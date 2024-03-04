Major WWE announcement featuring The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels

The A&E documentary series "WWE Rivals" has entered a new season, featuring more epic rivalries over the years.

The initial two episodes of the docuseries highlighted the rivalries involving The Rock and Triple H, as well as the clash between Jake "The Snake" Roberts and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

It has been announced that the upcoming episode, set to air next week, will showcase The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, delving into their memorable Wrestlemania battles throughout the years.

"Thank you for tuning in! Next week at 8/7c on WWE Superstar Sunday, an ALL-NEW WWE Rivals featuring @Undertaker vs. @ShawnMichaels premieres at 8/7c, followed by a new Biography: WWE Legends featuring the life and legacy of Scott Hall. #WWEonAE."

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton surpassed his father's career, according to WWE Hall of Famer

Randy Orton stands as one of the most revered Superstars in WWE history. Boasting over two decades of excellence, The Viper has solidified his status as one of the greatest performers in the wrestling business.

In the recent A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode spotlighting the 14-time World Champion, Shawn Michaels commended Randy Orton for stepping out of the shadow of his legendary father, Cowboy Bob Orton, and carving his own path. Michaels emphasized that the Orton surname was merely a coincidence.

"I don't know how many legacies come in and far exceed the one before them, and I mean that [with] no disrespect to his father, but Randy, in a short amount of time, stepped out of that shadow, everything, and just created something all himself. The fact that Orton was his last name just happened to be a happy coincidence," Michaels said.

Randy Orton was last seen in action during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he faced Austin Theory in singles action. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for The Apex Predator heading into Wrestlemania.

Are you excited for next week's episode of WWE Rivals? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!