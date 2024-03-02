Triple H admits he didn't want to lose title to former WWE rival

Triple H won 21 singles titles during a WWE in-ring career spanning 24 years. The Game recently admitted he was particularly upset about losing a title to The Rock early on in his career.

On February 13, 1997, The Rock's polarizing Rocky Maivia character won the Intercontinental Championship from Triple H on RAW. At the time, The Great One had backstage heat with other wrestlers due to his underwhelming persona and immediate title push.

Triple H said on the latest episode of A&E's WWE Rivals that he and The Rock were destined to cross paths:

"There was talk almost right when he very first came in of Rock being a guy that was gonna be headed to the Intercontinental title. Of course, that conversation came a lot towards me because I was the one holding it."

Triple H also recalled how he reacted negatively when former WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon told him about his title loss:

"I had the Intercontinental title, Lowell, Massachusetts, Vince came to me. He said, 'We want you to drop that title to the new kid Rocky Maivia tonight.' I was p****d."

As a result of the title change, the WWE Chief Content Officer's first reign with a singles championship ended after 115 days. He previously won the Intercontinental title from Marc Mero on the October 21, 1996, episode of RAW.

Triple H did not interact with The Rock behind the scenes

Although they have since become good friends, the legendary rivals did not get along backstage in the mid-to-late 1990s.

Triple H added that everyone in WWE wanted to become the company's top star, meaning friendships were sometimes difficult to find:

"None of us wanted to accept that anybody was gonna be in a spot above us. The Rock, there was such a rivalry between us that there was always a wedge there (…) I never traveled with him, I never went to dinner with him, I never hung out with him, but we had some incredible chemistry with each other."

In the same episode, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart gave his thoughts on how The Game acted toward The Rock during an overseas trip.

