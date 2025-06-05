  • home icon
Major WWE authority figure seemingly provides an update on the Roxanne Perez stalker situation

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 05, 2025 16:22 GMT
Roxanne Perez (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Roxanne Perez has unfortunately become the target of a stalker who allegedly wants the WWE Superstar dead. On X, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce seemingly provided an update on the situation.

Perez signed with the RAW brand in May after multiple previous appearances on the main roster. She qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Becky Lynch and Natalya in a triple-threat match and is also involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day at the same time.

On X, Pearce seemingly provided an update on the situation without actually naming Perez. The RAW General Manager revealed that the issue has been reported.

"It has been reported. If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. Thank you to everyone that made me aware," wrote Pearce.

Check out Pearce's post on X:

Roxanne Perez details her conversation with The Rock

Roxanne Perez revealed that she had met The Rock during an NXT show a few months ago. The Final Boss praised the former NXT Women's Champion after watching her match.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Perez stated the following:

"Yeah, I did actually meet him. So, he did a show with NXT a few months ago. Obviously, he's very busy, but I did see him in passing, and I said hello, and he said hello. It was after my match, and he was like, 'I watched your match. That was really good.' And I was like, 'Oh wow.' Like, I don't think he would just throw around compliments like that, so I was like, 'Oh wow, I didn't know you watched it. Thank you so much.' And he kept walking. But yeah, I mean, The Rock even sees that I'm goated, so I mean, I think it's pretty accurate."

Roxanne Perez will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this weekend.

