Major WWE champion will get beat up and lose the title at WrestleMania 41 Night One, says Jonathan Coachman

Multiple championships are set to be defended on WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently predicted that one of these titles would change hands.

Jacob Fatu joined the Stamford-based company in mid-2024 as part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. He has since become one of the fastest-rising talents on the WWE main roster. Earlier this month, The Samoan Werewolf defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match to earn a shot at the United States Championship. He will now challenge LA Knight for the title at WrestleMania this weekend.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman speculated that The Tribal Wolf would beat up The Megastar and leave Las Vegas with the title, as the company would portray him as "the next big thing!"

"They're gonna put him [Fatu] over. LA Knight, I feel sorry for you because they're getting ready to beat you up and make Fatu be the next big thing. And once in a while you gotta be a sacrificial lamb, and LA Knight, you're that guy. Jacob Fatu, you're gonna be the man, and you're gonna look great on Saturday night," he said. [27:41-27:57]

WWE analyst also wants Jacob Fatu to end LA Knight's reign

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the highly anticipated clash between LA Knight and Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship this Saturday at WrestleMania 41.

The 41-year-old expressed his desire to see The Samoan Werewolf end The Megastar's title reign. Sam pointed out that it would showcase the real-life Bloodline member as the company's future top guy, possibly putting him on track to headline WrestleMania 42.

"I now really want to see Jacob Fatu win the United States Championship at WrestleMania. One-on-one, LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu. I mean, what a platform to put Jacob on in front of the world to really showcase, okay, if we're looking into the future, this is our guy. If we're looking at people who may main event next year's WrestleMania, this is our guy. And you just have no Solo nonsense, none of the other nonsense, just Jacob Fatu beats LA Knight. There you go," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see if Fatu captures his first singles title in WWE at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

