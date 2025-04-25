Major WWE Championship match announced for SmackDown

A major title match has been announced for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's show will be the first edition of the blue brand following WrestleMania 41.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently revealed that John Cena would be appearing tonight on SmackDown. He also announced that Chelsea Green would be defending her Women's United States Championship tonight against Zelina Vega.

Aldis was inspired to book the match by a quote from coach Robert Hughes that was on the wall at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Aldis called Green to inform her that she would be defending her title tonight, and she was not happy about it.

"Great! So you will have no problem defending the title against Zelina Vega live on SmackDown! Chelsea, thank you so much! Good luck, see you in a bit," said Aldis. [From 1:39 - 1:49]

The Street Profits will also be defending their WWE Tag Team Championship against Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY in a TLC match in the main event of tonight's SmackDown.

WWE star makes promise ahead of title match on SmackDown

Montez Ford of The Street Profits made a promise ahead of the TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship tonight on SmackDown.

The Street Profits captured the titles from Motor City Machine Guns earlier this year. The popular duo was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 this past weekend.

Ford took to Instagram today to hype up tonight's TLC match for the titles. The 34-year-old claimed that The Street Profits would be successfully defending the titles tonight and promised that the match would be violent.

"TONIGHT THE KINGS OF THE TAG TEAM DIVISION OF THE WORLD WILL BE CROWNED. HAVE MERCY LORD. THIS VIOLENCE WILL BE TELEVISED. TLC 2025," he wrote.

You can check out the veteran's Instagram post below:

Montez Ford is married to Bianca Belair in real life, and she brought his daughter to the stage for her entrance at WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY pinned The EST to retain the Women's World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to see which team will leave tonight's edition of SmackDown as the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

