Nick Aldis makes major John Cena announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis made a major announcement about John Cena ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The promotion shared a video featuring SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis ahead of the show, and he revealed that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be appearing on the show. The Cenation Leader captured the title from Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

"Tonight, I can confirm that the new Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, is in the building tonight, and he will have something to say. And I'm sure Randy Orton will have more to say after he delivered that RKO to John on Monday night. I can certainly relate to that," said Aldis. [From 0:09 - 0:26]

Randy Orton hit Cena with an RKO following his promo this past Monday night on RAW. The Viper also planted Nick Aldis with his signature move earlier this month after it was revealed that Kevin Owens was unable to compete at WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry replaced Owens as Orton's opponent at The Show of Shows and was quickly defeated.

Former WWE writer reacts to Randy Orton attacking John Cena on RAW

Wrestling legend and former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo believes Randy Orton's attack on John Cena should have happened at the end of this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that The Legend Killer should have hit Cena with an RKO and the end of Monday's show. He added that the champion should have spent the majority of RAW interacting with talent backstage.

"Do the Orton thing at the end of the show. That's a little bit of a cliffhanger. And, bro, even have some Cena interaction backstage with some of the talent to have that throughout the show." [From 54:48 onwards]

WWE Backlash 2025 will take place in Randy Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, next month. It will be interesting to see what Cena has to say later tonight on SmackDown.

