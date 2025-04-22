What WWE should've done with John Cena on RAW, according to ex-employee (Exclusive)

John Cena cut his first promo since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship on RAW this week. However, The Cenation Leader soon found himself on the receiving end of an RKO out of nowhere courtesy of Randy Orton.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo explained how WWE should've booked Cena's segment on the red show instead of having him open the program.

"How simple is this, Chris [Featherstone]. Cena goes out and cuts a promo. He ends the promo with [sic] saying, 'You know what? A lot of people back there talking behind my back, man, I've heard the chatter all day long. Cena comes in part-time and wins the belt 18 [17] times, blah, blah, blah. You know what I'm going to do, man? I'm going to go on the back. I'm going to relax, I'm going to chill out. I'm going to come out at the end of the show. Anybody's got something to say, feel free to come out and say to my face.'"

Russo added that the creative team should've kept John Cena's RKO angle with Randy Orton for the end of the show. He felt it would have given the WWE Universe a cliffhanger ending to the RAW after WrestleMania.

"Do the Orton thing at the end of the show. That's a little bit of a cliffhanger. And, bro, even have some Cena interaction backstage with some of the talent to have that throughout the show." [From 54:48 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see if last night's angle leads to a John Cena vs. Randy Orton main event at WWE Backlash 2025.

