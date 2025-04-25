Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (April 25, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will mark the fallout of the recently concluded WrestleMania 41 event last weekend. After the surprises that took place on this week's RAW, the same twists and turns can continue on the upcoming show.

The April 25, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The arena has a capacity of up to 14,000 and is the home of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and the PBR's Texas Rattlers.

Several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion, like SmackDown, RAW, and Main Event, took place in tonight's arena. It was also the location of the 2021 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Venue: Dickies Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $162 to $650, while two tickets are $140 to $625.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?

As of this writing, only one match is announced for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown. However, several appearances are set to take place for tonight's show.

Last week, the Street Profits' Tag Team Championship match against The Motor City Machine Guns was cut short after #DIY interrupted their match and stole the titles. As a result, Nick Aldis then decided to schedule a TLC match for the Tag Team titles tonight between the Street Profits, #DIY, and MCMG.

A mysterious vignette has been appearing on WWE SmackDown these past few weeks. In the previous episode, another video was shown with smoke and dark figures. Following this, tonight's date flashed. It will be interesting to see who or what the message is all about.

Several new champions were crowned at WrestleMania 41 last weekend, along with them was Jacob Fatu. After a hard-fought match, The Samoan Werewolf defeated LA Knight for the United States Championship. It will be interesting to see what the gold will bring to Jacob and Solo's partnership on WWE SmackDown.

John Cena also walked out this year's Grandest Stage of Them All as the new Undisputed Champion after defeating Cody Rhodes, though with some help from Travis Scott. The Cenation Leader then appeared on the RAW after 'Mania episode where he was attacked by Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see what the 17-time Champion will say tonight, and if The American Nightmare will appear tonight.

