Major WWE championship match canceled after SmackDown star suffers horrific injury [WATCH] 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi sustained an injury during her championship match on the latest episode of NXT.

She collided with Lyra Valkyria in a match for the coveted NXT Women's Championship, but the bout was scrapped and she was replaced by Lash Legend. The entire show was taped last week, and before it went on air, Shotzi took to Instagram to announce that she suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action for 9 months.

During the match, Shotzi tried to DDT Lyra Valkyria who was inside the ring onto the apron. However, the WWE SmackDown star seemingly landed wrong and injured her left knee, tearing her ACL.

Several hours before WWE NXT aired, Shotzi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at a medical facility. She wrote that she'll be gone for nine months and thanked all the people who checked up on her. She stated that she was hoping to go back to NXT to prove herself again, earn some respect, and build back her confidence. She added that she was looking forward to coming back physically and mentally stronger.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to wish Shotzi a full and speedy recovery.

