Major WWE championship will change hands in two weeks, says ex-employee

WWE will hold the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland, in nearly two weeks. A former employee of the company believes a top championship will change hands on the anticipated show.

The ex-employee in question is Tommy Carlucci, who previously worked behind the scenes in the company, and the title is the World Heavyweight Championship. Damian Priest captured the title at WrestleMania XL after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre a few minutes after the latter defeated Seth Rollins to win the gold. The Scottish Warrior will now challenge Priest at Clash at the Castle.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Carlucci predicted that WWE Creative, led by Triple H, would book McIntyre to dethrone Priest in his home country of Scotland to capture the World Heavyweight Championship:

"Personally, by time SummerSlam comes, I don't think Damian Priest will be the champ. I think it's gonna be Drew. I think Drew is gonna win at the next pay-per-view, Clash at the Castle. I think it's time for Drew. I don't know how much Damian has moved the needle as being the champ for me. And I like Damian Priest but it but it just seems like he's stuck in that dumb group, The Judgment Day, which has been broken up since Rhea Ripley," he said. [From 15:37 to 16:02]

WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested a different scenario for Clash at the Castle

While Drew McIntyre is preparing himself to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle, he continues to feud with CM Punk.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted that The Best in the World would interfere in The Scottish Warrior's match against Priest to cost him the championship:

"I believe that the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam will still be Damian Priest. I believe CM Punk will cost Drew McIntyre the title in Scotland," he said.

After winning the King of the Ring Tournament, Gunther will challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam. It would be interesting to see who will enter The Biggest Party of the Summer with the title, McIntyre or Priest.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will win the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

