Major WWE error pointed out following RAW match

A major error was pointed out by a wrestling analyst following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The promotion is currently on the road to Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.Stephanie Vaquer defeated The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW in Sacramento, California. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the crowd wanted to see Vaquer hit the Devil's Kiss twice during the match, but it only happened once. Meltzer suggested that it was an example of the company pre-planning their matches and not being able to adapt to the crowd.&quot;The people were waiting to go crazy for the Devil's Kiss, and then they (the crowd) are doing 'One more! One more time!' And this is the problem with totally programmed and scripted matches,&quot; said Meltzer.Meltzer added that Vaquer and Perez likely knew that if they made the move again, it would elicit a great reaction, but couldn't because the match was laid out beforehand.&quot;But the thing is that you know if you try it again, the crowd is going to go crazy. They've already told you to do it again, but you can't because the match is scripted out, and they didn't know the crowd response,&quot; he added.You can check out Meltzer's comments in the video below:Stephanie Vaquer is the reigning Women's World Champion on WWE RAW. She also defeated Tiffany Stratton earlier this month to win the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.Former WWE writer criticizes Stephanie VaquerWrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Stephanie Vaquer for her promos on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that the Women's World Champion should not be at the top of the division due to her lack of promo ability. The veteran added that she would not be champion if he were still writing the show.&quot;You talk about Stephanie Vaquer, whatever her freaking name is. I just wrote a note about her. It's just funny, bro, because depending on how far you got pushed or how far up the ladder you climbed, a big part of that is being able to cut a promo. That is non-existent today. I swear to God. The fact that the belt is on this woman and the way she delivers and cuts a promo. Like, there's no way when I was working, she would have ever got to that level not having the ability to cut a promo,&quot; said Russo.Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez attacked Stephanie Vaquer following her victory on WWE RAW, but Nikki Bella made the save. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.If you use the quotes in the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.