Predicting the rest of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match card

By Arsh Das
Modified Oct 21, 2025 09:04 GMT
Saturday Night
Saturday Night's Main Event [Photo: wwe.com]

The first match for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah, was confirmed on Monday Night RAW tonight. CM Punk and Jey Uso will battle it out for the recently vacated World Heavyweight Championship on November 1. However, no other matches have been officially confirmed for the show.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has stuck to a five-match format for most special shows, and we expect the same to be the case with Saturday Night's Main Event XLI. With a little over a week remaining for the show, here are our predictions for the rest of the match card:

4. Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev

Dirty Dom has retained his title against both former AEW stars in consecutive weeks. However, the matches have not been clean, with interferences from Penta and Rusev complicating matters. Not to mention, Dom's innovative ways to 'lie, cheat, and steal' have also given him a huge advantage.

However, his luck might have run out, with Adam Pearce potentially putting him up against both of his current rivals - Penta and Rusev at Saturday Night's Main Event. The match will not have any disqualification, allowing his opponents to use weapons as well. Moreover, Dominik won't even have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title, which could force him to be more involved in the match.

3. Carmelo Hayes vs. The Miz

Melo and Miz are now at odds with each other after teaming up for over half a year. A singles match has long been in the works between the two, and a strong performance against a veteran like The Miz could be what Hayes needs to take the next step in his main roster career.

Perhaps this could be his stepping stone to a United States Championship opportunity on SmackDown.

2. Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs. The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez)

After Stephanie Vaquer defeated Roxanne Perez on Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez quickly launched a post-match beatdown on the Women's World Champion. However, La Primera received help in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

The two fought off the heels and later solidified their alliance in a backstage segment. Following the events of RAW, it seems likely that a tag team match could be in the works for Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City.

1. Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Jacob Fatu was ruled out of his number one contender's match with Drew McIntyre last week on SmackDown after a gruesome backstage assault. With McIntyre waiting in the ring, Cody Rhodes lashed out at the Scottish Warrior, accusing him of taking Fatu out.

The two then had a massive brawl, with security personnel having to intervene and separate them. As a result, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could make the highly anticipated rematch between them official on the upcoming episode.

Although a title change is unlikely at Saturday Night's Main Event, it would allow WWE to build up to an even bigger clash for the WWE Title at Survivor Series later in November.

Arsh Das

Arsh Das

Arsh is from Kolkata, India and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Presidency University. He started watching wrestling since he was 9 years old and has been a fan ever since. His favorite wrestler is Will Ospreay, with AJ Styles also a close second. When not writing about wrestling, Arsh likes playing music and kickboxing.

