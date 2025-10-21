Rey Mysterio reacts as Dominik Mysterio causes Judgment Day to lose their titles

The Judgment Day lost their World Tag Team Championship to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee tonight on WWE RAW in Sacramento, California. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were dethroned in what was only their second title defense in 111 days.Last week, Dominik Mysterio talked Adam Pearce into making the match official, and it has now caused the faction to lose the gold. His father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, reacted to the shocking title change with a post on Instagram, congratulating Dragon Lee and AJ Styles:&quot;And New Tag Team Champions!! @dragonlee95oficial &amp; @ajstylesp1 Felicidades cabrones!!🫡The GOLD looks good.&quot;Check out his post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominik Mysterio also put his Intercontinental Championship on the line on WWE RAW, but was able to retain it against Rusev. However, his stablemates could not do the same, and it seems this could lead to a potential implosion in the coming weeks.Dominik Mysterio reveals why Rey Mysterio wears a maskRey Mysterio is widely considered the greatest masked wrestler of all-time. Although the lucha-libre legend briefly wrestled without a mask, his iconic in-ring gear have been the most unique aspects of his identity as a wrestler.While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dirty Dom seemingly revealed why his father wears a mask:&quot;I unfortunately lived with this man for 15+ years,&quot; Dominik said. &quot;He's a deadbeat. He's a terrible person. He's not good. He's ugly. That's why he has to wear a mask. He has no hair. You guys are about the same height, so you got that going for you as far as being a fan. You got more hair than him, so that works. It's a little gray, looks like his goatee. I just don't like him. I don't like the guy. You're sitting there smiling. It seems like you're just happy that I'm talking about him. But it's okay, it is what it is.&quot;Rey Mysterio is currently recovering from an injury he suffered right before WrestleMania 41, ruling him out of his match against El Grande Americano. The Hall of Famer is still representing the company away from programming, and it remains to be seen when he will return to television.