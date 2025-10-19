  • home icon
  Rey Mysterio trolls major WWE star; former champion responds

Rey Mysterio trolls major WWE star; former champion responds

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 19, 2025 21:37 GMT
Mysterio had a hilarious exchange with a popular star today. [Image credit; WWE.com]
Mysterio had a hilarious exchange with a popular star today. [Image credit; WWE.com]

Rey Mysterio trolled a major WWE Superstar today on social media, and the former champion responded. Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 weekend in 2023.

Chelsea Green took to Instagram today to share several photos of her time in Saudi Arabia. Nick Khan and Rey Mysterio were featured in some of the photos, and you can check them out in her Instagram post below.

Mysterio commented on Green's post on Instagram and hilariously called her by the wrong name multiple times.

"Dope week Jessica…. Sorry Georgina…. My bad @chelseaagreen 🙏🏼," he wrote.

Green responded to the legend and stated that she expected to be called all of those names moving forward.

"😂😂😂😂 I expect to be called all those names from now on," she responded.

You can check out the interaction between the two stars in the image below:

Green and Mysterio traded words on social media. [Image credit: Chelsea Green on Instagram]
Green and Mysterio traded words on social media. [Image credit: Chelsea Green on Instagram]

Mysterio suffered an injury on the April 18 episode of WWE SmackDown and has not returned to action since. Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December 2024 but lost the title to Zelina Vega earlier this year. Giulia is now the reigning Women's United States Champion on SmackDown.

Major WWE star reveals why Rey Mysterio wears a mask

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently revealed why his father, Rey Mysterio, wore a mask as a part of his ring attire.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Intercontinental Champion suggested that Rey Mysterio wore a mask to hide his ugliness. The Judgment Day star also claimed that his father was a deadbeat and a terrible person.

"I unfortunately lived with this man for 15+ years," Dominik said. "He's a deadbeat. He's a terrible person. He's not good. He's ugly. That's why he has to wear a mask. He has no hair. You guys are about the same height, so you got that going for you as far as being a fan. You got more hair than him, so that works. It's a little gray, looks like his goatee. I just don't like him. I don't like the guy. You're sitting there smiling. It seems like you're just happy that I'm talking about him. But it's okay, it is what it is," said Dominik Mysterio.
Only time will tell when Rey Mysterio will be able to make his return to WWE television and compete in a match.

