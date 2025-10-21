5 Things Triple H Got Right on WWE RAW

The October 20, edition of WWE RAW did not disappoint. With three title matches and a massive update on the future of now-former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, there is a lot to take away from the show.The red-branded show had a lot to build on following the implosion of The Vision last week, and it did not disappoint. Here are five things WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H got right on WWE RAW:5. Paul Heyman explaining the purpose of The New VisionSeth Rollins' reported shoulder injury seemingly accelerated the plans for him to be removed from The Vision. However, the consensus seemed to be that the betrayal took place prematurely.This week, however, the company did a great job of showing Paul Heyman taking over the leadership of the stable and explaining to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker why they should follow him. Heyman's backstage segment was more than enough to get fans invested in the new-look stable.4. Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri exceeded expectationsBecky Lynch put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against hometown star Maxxine Dupri. Even the most optimistic fans would not have predicted a title change tonight, but the record books will show Dupri having a win over Lynch, albeit by disqualification.The two put on a much better match than what was expected, and Dupri really seemed to be pushing Lynch to her limits before the bout ended abruptly.3. Dominik Mysterio flawlessly pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero once againLast week, Dirty Dom innovatively retained his Intercontinental Championship against Penta by sliding a hammer into his boot. He tried the same tactic this week as well, but Rusev saw it coming and almost hit the champ with the weapon.However, referee Rod Zapata took the hammer away, giving Mysterio enough time for a low blow, followed up by the 619-Frog Splash combo for the win. Dirty Dom has followed Eddie Guerrero's 'Lie, Cheat and Steal' formula for a while now, and tonight was yet another example of the Intercontinental Champion outsmarting a much stronger opponent.2. 'AJ Lee' winning the World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAWThe Judgment Day's second World Tag Team Championship reign was almost identical to their first one. Their unsuccessful defense against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee was only their second in 111 days.The World Tag Team Championship has been relegated to being an afterthrought for what seems like the longest time. Putting the titles on Lee and Styles, especially with the latter kicking off his own retirement tour, will surely raise its perceived value.1. Speeding up Jey Uso's heel turnJey Uso won the number one contender's battle royal in the main event of WWE RAW to earn a title match against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the manner in which he earned the title shot was surprising to say the least.The YEET Master eliminated his own brother, Jimmy, who had saved him just moments earlier. Big Jim was visibly upset with the way the match ended, and it seems like WWE is speeding up Jey's heel turn with Seth Rollins' injury altering plans for the world title.The change in character was a long time coming, and it seems that Triple H is finally pushing the 2025 Royal Rumble winner to embrace his aggressive side against Punk.