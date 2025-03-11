Major WWE name listed as "former" star following RAW

A major WWE name has been listed as a "former" diva following this week's episode of RAW. Last night's show aired live from Madison Square Garden in New York and featured the return of Roman Reigns.

Natalya appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show today and discussed a variety of topics. She revealed that she has written a memoir and it will be released this fall. WrestleZone pointed out that the former champion was referred to as a former WWE diva on the show.

The veteran reportedly reached a new deal with the company last year. She has not been featured on RAW in several months and has not competed in a match on the red brand since December 16, 2024. She participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match, but Charlotte Flair emerged victorious and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The 42-year-old will be competing outside WWE next month. She will be in action at Bloodsport XIII during WrestleMania weekend. Shayna Baszler competed at a Bloodsport event last year and defeated Masha Slamovich.

Ex-WWE employee compares RAW star to Natalya

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently compared Bayley to Natalya, and suggested that the former leader of Damage CTRL was on a similar career path.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo reacted to Bayley's loss to Raquel Rodriguez last night on the red brand. The veteran suggested that the company didn't have a direction for The Role Model on RAW.

"It’s old and tired. You know who Bayley is gonna turn into? Bayley is gonna turn into Natalya. That’s when you have nothing whatsoever for the talent. You have nothing whatsoever, so you just put them out there to wrestle matches and the next thing you know, you got Natalya." [From 45:59 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The promotion is currently on the road to WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas. Only time will tell if the former SmackDown Women's Champion is booked for a match at The Show of Shows in April.

