Major WWE name reaches billionaire status

A major WWE name recently reached billionaire status. The promotion is getting set for Elimination Chamber 2025 this Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

Ad

Ari Emanuel, TKO Group Holding's CEO, has reached an incredible financial milestone. Emanuel is the majority owner of WWE and UFC, resulting in incredible success.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Emanuel has become a billionaire. TKO Group Holdings is also now valued at over $27 billion. Bloomberg's report noted that Endeavor has had a 48% increase in its share price over the past year. WWE and UFC merged to form TKO Group Holdings in September 2023.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The promotion has been very successful since the merger with UFC. Vince McMahon resigned from the company last year, and Triple H has gained significant power since. The King of Kings currently serves as the promotion's Chief Content Officer. WWE also recently signed a deal with Netflix worth $5 billion over the next ten years.

Former WWE writer claims Vince McMahon would not have approved of The Rock's promo

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently stated that Vince McMahon would never have approved of The Rock's promo on SmackDown.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that The Rock's promo was directed at internet fans. He added that casual wrestling fans are not interested in Nick Khan or Ari Emanuel, and may not even know who they are. The veteran added that the promo would never have happened while McMahon was in power.

"This stuff would not happen if Vince was there. Rock is speaking one hundred percent to the mark crowd; to the internet crowd. When he's talking about TKO Board, Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, nobody knows this. The casual fans, number one, they don't have a clue what any of these things mean, nor do they care. Nobody knows who Nick freaking Khan is, bro, nor do they care. These are the things that never happened with Vince," he said. [From 21:47 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Rock and Cody Rhodes are set to have another conversation at Elimination Chamber this weekend following their bizarre promo this past Friday night on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback