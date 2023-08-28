Major WWE name says his dream is turning out to be a "nightmare" after joining WWE

A major WWE name recently said his dream is turning into a nightmare after signing with the company.

Ever since Grayson Waller signed with WWE in 2021, he has proven to be a top commodity for the company. He has put on consistent performances in the ring and on the microphone.

Waller also received a minor push during his time down in NXT that saw him challenge for the NXT Championship a couple of times. Despite coming up short, he was able to impress higher-ups in the company. He was drafted to the main roster to SmackDown in May 2023, where he had later his debut match against Edge in July.

While it looks like Grayson Waller may be living his dream life, traveling around the country and wrestling, he recently stated on social media that his dream is turning into a nightmare.

"When I was living in Australia, I always dreamed of how amazing it would be to travel the US and wrestle. Then this weekend, WWE sent me to Alabama and I realised that dream is actually a nightmare."

Vince Russo is not impressed with WWE Superstar Grayson Waller

While Grayson Waller's impressive start on the main roster has impressed a lot of people, it seems like one former WWE writer is not impressed with the Aussie star.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Waller is never getting over. He also mentioned that no one is watching SmackDown because of the Aussie Icon.

"This guy is never getting over. I'm in the wrestling business. I don't watch SmackDown, and nobody's telling me to watch SmackDown because of Grayson Waller. The guy ain't ever getting over. I don't even need to say 'I'm sorry," said Vince Russo. [From 11:18 to 11:32]

Although Waller has only had a few matches in the company, the sky is the limit for him given his skills on the mic and in the ring.

What do you make of Grayson Waller's comment? Was it tongue-in-cheek or was he serious? Sound off in the comments section below.