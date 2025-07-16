Major WWE name undergoes knee surgery

Former world champion CM Punk recently revealed that a major WWE name has undergone knee surgery. The Second City Saint noted that he can feel the impact of the latter's absence.

Ad

During his recent appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, The Best in the World was asked to name some of the backstage heroes who ensure smooth operation. Punk brought up producer Michael Hayes' name and revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is currently away from the promotion after he underwent knee surgery. The 46-year-old noted that he missed the veteran's presence backstage.

"I feel like there’s so many people [that contribute to making the show go smoothly at WWE] … There’s so many chefs in the kitchen, in a good way, that if you took one person out — I mean, and it kind of happens on a weekly basis. Michael Hayes just went down, got a knee surgery so, Freebird’s gone for a while and I really do feel the impact of him not being around. Now, you can text him. But, he’s at home and him not being there, his presence is missed," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Trending

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

CM Punk is currently scheduled to wrestle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. He won a Gauntlet Match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW to earn the title opportunity. Punk is still in search of his first title win since returning to the company after a decade.

Another major WWE name opens up about recent knee injury

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins suffered a massive setback last week at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary injured his knee while competing with LA Knight.

Ad

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show earlier today, Rollins opened up about the devastating injury. The 39-year-old suspected that he might be out of action for an extended period of time.

"When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle. Then we got out of the match, and we move forward. Monday, I was in Birmingham, Alabama, where our specialists are at. We tried to take a look at the knee. There was some imaging. It was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA. Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis, and then we can go from there. I am not a doctor. I only know my body and what I feel. And what I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time," he said.

Ad

Check out Seth Rollins' comments in the video below:

Only time will tell how long it takes for Seth Rollins to make his return. He has about 11 months to be back and cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.