Major WWE RAW star claims he’s “proud” of Dominik Mysterio

The WWE Universe is helping Dominik Mysterio celebrate one of the biggest days of his life and now one RAW Superstar is joining in.

Dirty Dom became an "honest man" this week. It was revealed that the Judgment Day member tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday. Mysterio is now married to longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette. Several WWE stars and other wrestlers were in attendance for the ceremony, including Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Bronson Reed was also there to witness the wedding. The King of Monsters took to Instagram and posted a photo with the groom. He also made a big statement with his simple one-word caption.

"Proud," Reed wrote of Mysterio.

Mysterio responded to the post by taking to the comments section and posting a black heart emoji.

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Gutiérrez.

Top WWE veteran on possibly going up against Bronson Reed

The WWE locker rooms are heating up now that WrestleMania XL is getting closer. The RAW and SmackDown Superstars are gearing up for their last few chances to secure spots on the 'Mania card.

Sami Zayn recently defeated Ivar on RAW, but then Bronson Reed cleared the ring in dominant fashion. The two will now participate in a Gauntlet Match on next Monday's RAW.

Speaking on The Bump this week, Zayn was asked about possibly facing off with Colossal Reed.

"He's got my attention," Sami Zayn said. "And if we cross paths in that ring, I'll take care of it then. I'm not going to overthink it because I don't know the order of the gauntlet match. I don't know where I'll be. [...] But if I do, I'm prepared, and he'll get his receipt," Sami Zayn said. [From 58:14 to 58:42]

The winner of Monday's Gauntlet will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Zayn and Reed will be joined by Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, and Ricochet. Gable and Nakamura seem to be the heavily rumored challengers for the Imperium leader, while a multi-man match for the title has always been rumored for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Who is your favorite Mysterio wrestler? Rey Mysterio Dominik Mysterio 0 votes View Discussion