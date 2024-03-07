Former WWE WrestleMania main-eventer on possibly stepping in the ring with Bronson Reed: "I'll take care of it"

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is a force to be reckoned with. He is one match away from punching his ticket to WrestleMania XL as he takes on Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn in a Gauntlet match next week on RAW.

Sami Zayn appeared on The Bump this week and was asked about getting hit with the Tsunami last Monday night after earning a quality win over Ivar.

When the possibility of coming face-to-face with the 330-pound Australian during the Gauntlet match was brought up, Zayn responded that he will cross that bridge if it happens. The former Intercontinental Champion noted that he was not 100 percent heading into the match, but he had some of the biggest wins in his career despite being in similar physical conditions:

"He's got my attention," Sami Zayn said. "And if we cross paths in that ring, I'll take care of it then. I'm not going to overthink it because I don't know the order of the gauntlet match. I don't know where I'll be. [...] But if I do, I'm prepared, and he'll get his receipt." [From 58:14 to 58:42]

Interestingly, Sami Zayn has a history with the Intercontinental Championship belt, having introduced the new version in 2019. He has held the title three times in the past. Moreover, Zayn and Kevin Owens ended The Usos' streak at 622 days to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last year.

Gunther on scrapped WrestleMania plans with former WWE Champion

Sami Zayn and Chad Gable are two names brought up among the lot as most likely to win the number-one contendership next week on RAW. Despite Zayn's story being more about winning the big one, ending Gunther's undefeated streak on The Grandest Stage in April is a huge deal in and of itself.

As for The Ring General, he has already vanquished every opposition that came his way in the last two years. While Sami Zayn never contended for the gold, Gunther faced quite a few former world champions during his run thus far.

He revealed to GV Wire that Brock Lesnar may not return to WWE owing to his alleged involvement in Vince McMahon's scandal. The Austrian all but confirmed that the rumored dream bout against The Beast Incarnate was to take place at Lincoln Financial Field:

"[What would be your dream scenario for WrestleMania?] Obviously, I always was vocal about my dream match in the past but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock [Lesnar] again. If that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now," he said.

Brock Lesnar's run since his return in 2021 is widely regarded as one of his best on account of the character work on display. The "Cowboy Brock" gimmick turned him into a fan-favorite. A match against Gunther was arguably the biggest showdown left for The Beast in WWE.

If you use the first quote, credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Is Sami Zayn the man to dethrone Intercontinental Champion Gunther? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion