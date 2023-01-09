Major WWE RAW star could be the one who finally dethrones Roman Reigns, according to former champion Tasha Steelz

Although Roman Reigns mainly appears on SmackDown, could the next Undisputed Universal Champion be a WWE RAW Superstar? Tasha Steelz, a former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, believes that Cody Rhodes might finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Rhodes has been on the road to recovery since June 2022 after tearing his pectoral muscle. Before the injury, he was undoubtedly a major player on Monday Night RAW, thanks to a high-profile feud against Seth Rollins.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Tasha Steelz gave her take on The American Nightmare's future in World Wrestling Entertainment:

"Cody Rhodes comes back. He climbs his way back up the ladder, and he takes the Undisputed titles from Roman."

Cody Rhodes has previously stated that he plans to win the WWE Championship. His late father, Dusty Rhodes, could never accomplish this goal, which is why the former AEW star views it as one of his top priorities.

Steelz added:

"With the video packages between Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, he's gonna come back in a big way. If he has to climb that ladder again to get back to that championship contendership — he's gonna do it. He's gonna do it for his father."

While Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns could happen at some point down the line, the latter is currently set to defend his gold against another WWE RAW star — Kevin Owens. The match will take place on January 28 during the Royal Rumble event.

Will Roman Reigns' rumored opponent return to WWE RAW soon?

Speculation suggests that Cody Rhodes might appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in addition to Roman Reigns. The official event poster features The American Nightmare, indicating that a comeback could be on the horizon.

All signs point towards Reigns heading into WrestleMania 39 as the ultimate champion, which makes the WWE RAW Superstar a strong candidate for the role of challenger.

After all, Rhodes is a significant favorite to win this year's 30-man Royal Rumble Match, should he enter it. A victory would earn him a shot against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

Alternatively, the former AEW star could have a rematch against Seth Rollins on The Show of Shows.

Should Cody Rhodes finally dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

