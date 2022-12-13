Seth Rollins to face 37-year-old WWE star in a massive match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins could once again lock horns with Cody Rhodes, according to a recent report.

The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, where he was revealed as Rollins' surprise opponent. The duo had a long heated feud after The Show of Shows, with Rhodes coming out on top on each occasion.

The two men last locked horns at Hell in a Cell, where the former AEW star put on a performance of a lifetime, defeating Rollins despite suffering a torn pec before the match. Rhodes was attacked with a sledgehammer by The Visionary on the RAW after the event and has been out of action ever since.

The 37-year-old is nearing his return to the squared circle and was recently spotted in fantastic shape ahead of his rumored return at Royal Rumble.

Many believe The American Nightmare could challenge Roman Reigns after winning the over-the-top-rope battle royal in January 2023. However, Xero News has suggested that he is slated to collide again with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 to culminate their feud.

"Still hearing Cody vs. Seth at 'Mania to end the feud. However, this isn't locked."

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins continued his pursuit of the United States Championship on RAW this week as he took on Bobby Lashley in a #1 Contenders Match. The Visionary recently dropped the title to Austin Theory at Survivor Series after winning it a few weeks earlier.

While Lashley was in control for most of the match, Rollins countered a Spear attempt into Pedigree to pick up the victory. The aftermath of the contest saw Lashley accidentally knock down a referee, which led to an argument between him and Adam Pearce.

#wweraw SETH ROLLINS 3X UNITED STATES CHAMPION INCOMING, WE MOVE SETH ROLLINS 3X UNITED STATES CHAMPION INCOMING, WE MOVE#wweraw https://t.co/7vyAcsDWOh

The All Mighty shoved the WWE official into the barricade, resulting in Pearce firing the former WWE Champion to close the show.

Seth Rollins, meanwhile, earned another chance to reclaim the United States Championship. The Visionary has won the Star and Stripes title on two occasions and will be looking forward to winning it for the third time.

