Major WWE RAW star shares subtle brag following JD McDonagh's injury

WWE's JD McDonagh's injury has dominated this week's news. On Monday's RAW, The Judgment Day member suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung during his World Tag Team Championship match against The War Raiders alongside Dominik Mysterio.

Following the injury, Ivar of The War Raiders took to social media to share an image of himself hitting Mysterio on RAW, calling his kick a "Spin Kick of Doom."

The Judgment Day lost the match, where the move was used as one of Ivar's usual finishers. Despite McDonagh fighting through immense pain to finish the bout, The War Raiders member is just happy his team picked up the win.

The War Raiders have been working as faces since changing their gimmick back to their original characters a few months ago and don't seem to be fazed by the injury from RAW.

Ivar was on the outside of the ring when McDonagh performed a moonsault. JD landed hard on his head and neck on the announce table. He was able to finish the bout.

JD McDonagh was checked on by several people on WWE RAW

The moment McDonagh's head collided with the announce table, it was clear that something was wrong. A doctor and the medical team checked him at ringside, and it was later reported that Triple H personally checked on him because he knew there was an issue.

Of course, McDonagh is a solid professional and refused to quit the match despite the injury and was then hospitalized following the bout. The Judgment Day member is expected to be out of action for several months and will definitely miss this weekend's Royal Rumble, but now it seems that WrestleMania could also be up in the air.

It's unclear whether his teammate Finn Balor will participate in the WWE Royal Rumble after his recent absence.

