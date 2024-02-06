Major WWE RAW stars set for this week's SmackDown

Major WWE RAW stars will reportedly be on hand for this Friday's edition of SmackDown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The wrestling world did not take the news of The Rock taking Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40 well. The Brahma Bull returned this past Friday on SmackDown as The American Nightmare seemingly stepped aside and gave up his WrestleMania 40 main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief defeated Rhodes last year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, and many fans were expecting to see a rematch this year in Philadelphia.

As pointed out by Xero News, Cody Rhodes is also advertised for this Friday's episode of SmackDown in Charlotte, North Carolina. Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also advertised to appear this Friday night on the venue's website.

WWE legend DDP reveals advice he gave to Cody Rhodes

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared inspirational advice he gave to Cody Rhodes back in the day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the veteran shared some advice he gave to the former AEW EVP in the past. DDP noted that while Rhodes was in his senior year, he lost in a wrestling match while undefeated. DDP noted that he told Rhodes that you learn from losing and picking yourself back up:

"His senior year, he lost his 12th or 13th match. He was undefeated until then. He was really upset about it, and I said, 'Code, do you think you learn anything from winning or losing?' I said, 'You learn from falling down [and] making mistakes, bro.' I go, 'What did you learn from that?' I tell you what he ended up learning is that every kid after that just didn't wanna get pinned by Cody Rhodes. So, he figured it out, and after he'd take them down, he'd let them up, then he'd take them down, then let them up, then he'd take them down, then he'd let them up, then he'd take them down, and he'd pin them." [2:03 – 2:45]

WWE fans are not happy about Cody Rhodes possibly not being given the chance to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for fans tonight on RAW in response to the backlash following this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Who do you think should face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

