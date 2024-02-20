Major WWE SmackDown Superstar challenging World Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania would make sense, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes LA Knight challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 would make sense.

The Megastar defeated Ivar of The Viking Raiders on Monday Night RAW last week to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He will now battle Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and United States Champion Logan Paul for a shot at The Visionary's World Heavyweight Title at this year's Show of Shows.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff addressed the possibility of LA Knight winning the Elimination Chamber match and receiving a World Heavyweight Championship match. He claimed it would make sense.

"LA Knight was already there [in the conversation]. You know, do you continue to elevate him? Do you continue to turn up the volume on LA Knight? It would make sense business-wise. You'd have all the reasons to, I don't wanna say justify it, but you'd have all the reasons to support that idea if you were pitching that in a meeting because the momentum is there, the audience is there," he said. [6:30 - 6:52]

LA Knight is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Over the past two weeks, The Scottish Warrior had multiple brawls with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. The two WWE Superstars are scheduled to go head-to-head tonight on the red brand.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is set to have another massive face-off against LA Knight on SmackDown on Friday. Ahead of their match, The Megastar sent a bold message to the former WWE Champion in a backstage interview with The SmackDown LowDown.

"I tell you like this, Drew McIntyre, what you did is you sealed your fate because now we walk into Elimination Chamber just one day later. If you got a little bit of a limp on you, you got a little bit of maybe you're holding your head just a little bit going into Elimination Chamber, that's ok with me because just like I said, that tombstone's got enough space on it for old DM Hunk to show up on there. We can get your aspirations buried just the same cuz you ain't going to WrestleMania. I'll tell you who's going to WrestleMania. There's one man to face the World Heavyweight Champion and you are looking at him."

Knight had two previous shots at the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, he failed to dethrone Roman Reigns. Still, the 41-year-old vowed in his interview with The SmackDown LowDown to win the Elimination Chamber match and walk out of WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Do you think LA Knight will win the Men's Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.