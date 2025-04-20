Major WWE stable has now officially split following WrestleMania 41

The Night One of WrestleMania 41 received mixed reactions from the WWE fans after it was confirmed that The Bloodline had officially split, and there was no going back for the original members.

Jey Uso is now the World Heavyweight Champion, so he would no longer be able to stand side by side with Roman Reigns, while the original two men who brought The Bloodline together, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, have now also gone their separate ways.

During the main event of Night One of WrestleMania, Paul Heyman opted to unite with Seth Rollins, which means that after five years, The Bloodline is officially done. Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy appear to be on good terms once again, but they currently reside on opposite brands.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are on opposite brands as well, but it's likely that the WWE Draft, which often takes place after WrestleMania, could allow them back on the same brand so they can fight it out for the loyalty of Paul Heyman.

What does this mean for Roman Reigns in WWE?

The long-term story remains unknown at present since Roman Reigns now has no one, for the first time since 2020. Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso hold championships in WWE and Roman Reigns doesn't, he wasn't even able to pick up the win in the WrestleMania main event.

This could be a time for Reigns to rebuild and regain the belief that he can do it alone again. While the OTC has things to lose, Rollins will always be one step ahead of him. The Tribal Chief needs to find a way to climb the ranks again, and then he could finally get revenge on The Visionary when he's back at the top of his game and there's nothing for him to take away.

The next few weeks will be fascinating for Roman Reigns, now he's officially on his own. It will be interesting to see how Triple H books Reigns without any Bloodline members around him in the coming months.

