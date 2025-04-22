Major WWE stable reunites on RAW without key member

The WWE RAW After WrestleMania was filled with all the expected shocks and swerves. One of the most interesting came when Jey Uso was celebrating his World Championship win.

Uso was able to celebrate with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso, reuniting The OG Bloodline. But one man was missing, Roman Reigns. It was believed that this was because Reigns wasn't on WWE RAW, but he did appear as part of the main event segment with Paul Heyman.

This came just a week after it was confirmed that The Bloodline had split and gone their separate ways. So it seems that the trio of The Usos and Sami Zayn could work together without Reigns moving forward.

Jey Uso is a RAW star, whilst Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso have been appearing on SmackDown. It's unclear if the group will remain together or if this was just a one-off celebration. It did appear as though there were some slight teases that Zayn could be challenging Jey for his title in the near future.

Whilst John Cena and Iyo Sky found out who their most likely challengers would be at Backlash, in Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley, it remains a mystery who will be next for Jey Uso.

Gunther isn't getting a rematch after his attack on WWE RAW

Gunther lost his World Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania. It is now clear that The Ring General didn't take the loss very well.

Last night on RAW, he attacked Michael Cole and then forced Pat McAfee to pass out in anger. This has led to the belief that he will now face punishment for his actions.

This means that it is unlikely that he will be handed a rematch for the World Championship anytime soon.

So Jey is in a position where he could be looking at a completely new challenger for Backlash.

