Major WWE star apologizes for Hulk Hogan comments ahead of SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 25, 2025 20:27 GMT
A major WWE star has apologized for their comments about Hulk Hogan ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. The Hall of Famer sadly passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest at 71 years old.

Earlier today, Chelsea Green issued an apology following an interview with CBS News about Hulk Hogan. The former Women's United States Champion didn't address Hogan's controversial past in the interview and took to social media to apologize to fans who had an issue with her interview.

"A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms. Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period," she wrote.
Green noted that she intended to acknowledge Hogan's death respectfully and was still learning.

"If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn. ILY my PatriHOTS, President Chelsea 🫡." she added.
Green competed in the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025, but Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious to earn a title shot at Clash in Paris next month.

Eric Bischoff reacts to WWE legend Hulk Hogan's passing

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently commented on Hulk Hogan's passing and noted that the news hadn't sunk in with him yet.

Bischoff, Hogan, and Israel Martinez were set to launch the Real American Freestyle promotion together. Hogan was going to be serving as the Commissioner for the promotion, and their first show will take place on August 30.

In an interview on Fox News, Bischoff shared that he was still in shock following The Hulkster's death. He noted that he learned of the Hall of Famer's death while watching the news on television.

“I’m in shock. It still hasn’t really set in. I learned this morning about Hulk’s passing, ironically, while watching FOX News. I’m in Las Vegas and scheduled to shoot some interviews here with some of our wrestlers from Real American Freestyle. And I got a text that let me know something was going on. And five minutes later, I was in my room and I’m watching FOX News and got the news. And I have literally been on the phone or responding to texts and e-mails ever since. It hasn’t truly sunk in yet.” [H/T 411Mania]
Several WWE legends are reportedly scheduled to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan during tonight's SmackDown.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

