  • Several major WWE legends scheduled for Hulk Hogan tribute on SmackDown - Reports

Several major WWE legends scheduled for Hulk Hogan tribute on SmackDown - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 25, 2025 18:40 GMT
There is a tribute planned for Hogan tonight on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE reportedly has major plans for a Hulk Hogan tribute tonight on SmackDown. Tonight's edition of SmackDown will air live from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hogan passed away due to cardiac arrest at 71 years old yesterday. According to a new report from PWInsider, the company is planning on having several WWE legends appear during tonight's show to honor The Hulkster.

The report noted that names such as "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Ted DiBiase, Jimmy Hart, Brian Blair, and Gerald Brisco will be featured during the tribute to Hogan tonight on SmackDown. Another report also disclosed that Sgt. Slaughter is scheduled for tonight's edition of the blue brand as well.

Hulk Hogan, Israel Martinez, and Eric Bischoff were set to launch the Real American Freestyle promotion. The promotion's first show is scheduled for August 30 in Ohio, and Hogan was going to be the Commissioner. Real American Freestyle shared a tribute to Hogan following his passing.

Bill Apter remembers WWE legend Hulk Hogan

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan following his passing.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter remembered the WWE Hall of Famer and discussed his contributions to professional wrestling. Apter noted that Hogan became a celebrity and transcended the business.

"Well, Hulk Hogan transcended the business. He was a megastar all over the world, not just in pro wrestling, but as a human character, a human cartoon almost. And they did a cartoon on him, of course, too. He became larger than life. The creation of Hulkamania and the way that he and Vince McMahon presented it to the public changed the way anyone watched pro wrestling at all, because it became sports entertainment. Celebrities wanted their picture taken with Hogan. He was everywhere. It wasn't just in wrestling. He became a celebrity along with major Hollywood celebrities. Again, he transcended the business." [From 1:45 onwards]
You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

The veteran accomplished a lot during his legendary WWE career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, once as a singles star and again as a member of the nWo in 2020. It will be fascinating to see how the company plans to honor Hogan tonight on SmackDown.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

