Major WWE star can't believe Jey Uso "f***ed up" again

A major WWE star is in disbelief that Jey Uso had another botch on RAW. Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a title match next month at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Usos reunited this past Monday night on WWE RAW to battle A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) in a tag team match. Jey Uso pinned Theory in the bout for the second week in a row. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther attacked The Yeet Master after the contest, but the veteran fought back.

However, as he was gearing up for a Spear, Jey Uso tripped and fell to the canvas. The 39-year-old also had another botch earlier this month while attempting a dive outside the ring. Gunther took to Instagram today to mock his WrestleMania opponent and noted that he could not believe he messed up again on RAW.

"Can you believe he f***ed up again?" wrote the champion.

Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam last year and has had an impressive title reign so far.

Jey Uso breaks silence on his recent WWE RAW botches

Jey Uso commented on his recent botches after last night's episode of WWE RAW and admitted that he was embarrassed.

Speaking on RAW Recap, Uso discussed his botches and attributed them to a lack of focus as WrestleMania approaches. He shared that he was under a lot of pressure and noted that he needed to improve before his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther.

"[I] Kinda was embarrassed a lot about that, because it's still part of my craft, right? Still part of my work. Just not tapping in with myself maybe, man. [There's] a lot of big pressure, but I'm trying to answer the call, Uce. I'm trying to step up to the plate like I always do. Just staying focused. I did slip up tonight. Pretty sure you saw my brother Jimmy. So, now I'm trying to out as weeks come in, and I can't be playing around right now, because, WrestleMania is right around the corner. I just gotta tighten up," he said. [From 22:21 to 23:09]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Jey Uso is a former Intercontinental Champion but has never won a world title in the company. Only time will tell if he can capture the World Heavyweight Championship next month at WWE WrestleMania 41.

