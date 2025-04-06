Major WWE star claims she misses Asuka; teases return brand

A major WWE star recently shared that she misses Asuka and also potentially teased the veteran's return brand. The Empress of Tomorrow has not been seen since Backlash 2024 in France.

The popular star is out of action with a knee injury and was pulled from the Queen of the Ring tournament last year. The veteran is a member of Damage CTRL and part of a popular tag team with Kairi Sane known as The Kabuki Warriors.

Michin took to social media today to react to a message from a wrestling fan about Asuka. She noted that she missed the former champion and added that she could not wait until she returned. The former Mia Yim is a member of the SmackDown roster and may have potentially teased that the 43-year-old would be returning on the blue brand down the line.

"I MISS @WWEAsuka and can’t wait til she’s back!!!" she wrote.

Kairi Sane has also been missing from WWE television since she was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective backstage in December 2024. Sane was supposed to be in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion but could not compete following the attack.

Former WWE star reacts to Asuka's situation

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently commented on Asuka, sharing that she contacted the police after someone interfered with her personal life.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 commented on the Damage CTRL star's situation and noted that it was horrible. He urged fans to be more considerate of boundaries set by performers.

"I mean, it's horrible and I hope she's safe and protected," EC3 said. "She's such a sweetheart and such a nice person. It's hard to stomach that, but there are people that take things to extreme. One thing, gentlemen, and the ladies that may be watching, it's important about the relationships and setting the boundaries, so she has clearly set her boundaries. I would recommend everybody respect them." [From 02:42 – 03:07]

Check out the video below:

A recent report claimed that the company had not brought up the Japanese star's name on the Road to WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see when the popular star finally returns to the ring.

